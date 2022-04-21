Q1 2022 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer; and I am in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months ending March 31. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com. We also filed