Q2 2022 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer. And I'm in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com