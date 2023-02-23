Q4 2022 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's Earnings Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2022. I'm Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer and I'm in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.



After the markets closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months and year ending December 31. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website,