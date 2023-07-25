Q2 2023 Vicor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

James F. Schmidt - Vicor Corporation - Corporate VP, CFO, Treasurer, Corporate Secretary & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. I'm James Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer; and I'm in Andover with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.



After the market closed today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the 3 months and 6 months ended June 30. This press release has been posted on the Investor Relations page of our website, www.vicorpower.com. We also filed a Form 8-K today related