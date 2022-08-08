Q2 2022 View Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to your View, Incorporated second-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relations at View. Thank you, Samuel. You may begin.



Samuel Meehan - View, Inc. - Head, IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to View's Q2 2022 earnings call. I'm Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relations at View. I'm here with Dr. Rao Mulpuri, our CEO; and Amy Reeves, our CFO.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that after market closed today, View issued a press release announcing its Q2 2022 financial results. You may access this press release in the Investor Relations section of view.com.



As today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release for a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual performance to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. I would also like to remind you that during the call, we will discuss certain