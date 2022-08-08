Aug 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to your View, Incorporated second-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relations at View. Thank you, Samuel. You may begin.
Samuel Meehan - View, Inc. - Head, IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to View's Q2 2022 earnings call. I'm Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relations at View. I'm here with Dr. Rao Mulpuri, our CEO; and Amy Reeves, our CFO.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that after market closed today, View issued a press release announcing its Q2 2022 financial results. You may access this press release in the Investor Relations section of view.com.
As today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release for a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual performance to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. I would also like to remind you that during the call, we will discuss certain
Q2 2022 View Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...