View Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 15, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for View Incorporated.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chief Executive Officer of the company. Dr. Mulpuri, please go ahead.



Rao Mulpuri - View, Inc. - CEO



Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholder and the first meeting as a public company. This meeting is now called to order.



To begin, I'd like to introduce our directors and officers. From our Board of Directors, we have Dr. Toby Cosgrove, Chairman of the Board; Scott Rechler, Vice Chairman of the Board; Nigel Gormly, Chair of the Audit Committee; Julie Larson-Green, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee; and Lisa Picard, Chair of the Compensation Committee.



And from the management, Rahul Bammi, Chief Business Officer; Dr. Martin Neumann, Chief Operations Officer; Dr. Anshu Pradhan, Chief Technology Officer; Amy Reeves, Chief Financial Officer; Nitesh Trikha, Chief Product Officer; and Bill Krause, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary.