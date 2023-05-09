Q1 2023 View Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Views' first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relations. Have a great day.



Samuel Meehan - View, Inc. - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Views' first quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Samuel Meehan, Head of Investor Relation at View. I'm here with Dr. Rao Mulpuri, our CEO; and Amy Reeves, our CFO.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that after market closed today, View issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2023 financial results. It may access this press release in the Investor Relations section of view.com. As today's discussion includes forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release for a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual performance to differ materially from those forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements involve risks and