Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Reports Solid Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings; Increases Dividend

Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Announces Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Q4 net income reached $175.4 million, with full-year net income at $696.4 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Q4 EPS stood at $1.64, while full-year EPS was $6.50.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend increased to $0.28 per common share.
  • New Insurance Written: Q4 saw $8.8 billion in new insurance written, a decrease from previous quarters.
  • Investment Income: Net investment income for Q4 was $50.6 million, marking a 34% increase from Q4 2022.
  • Insurance in Force: Reached $239.1 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Return on Average Equity: 14.6% for the full year 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 9, 2024, Essent Group Ltd (ESNT, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of $175.4 million for the quarter, translating to $1.64 per diluted share, and a full-year net income of $696.4 million, or $6.50 per diluted share. This performance demonstrates a slight decrease from the previous year's net income of $831.4 million, or $7.72 per diluted share.

Essent Group Ltd is a prominent private mortgage insurance company in the United States, offering credit protection to lenders and mortgage investors. The company's services are crucial in the housing finance industry, enabling lenders to provide more mortgage financing to prospective homeowners. Essent operates across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, writing mortgage guaranty coverage and supporting the stability of the housing market.

1755933851244457984.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's financial performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 was marked by favorable credit performance and higher interest rates, which contributed to the solid results. However, Essent faced challenges such as a decrease in new insurance written, which dropped from $13.0 billion in Q4 2022 to $8.8 billion in Q4 2023. This decline reflects broader market trends and could signal a cooling in the housing market or increased competition.

Financial Achievements

One of the key financial achievements for Essent in 2023 was the significant increase in net investment income, which rose by 50% from the previous year, reaching $186.1 million. This growth is indicative of the company's effective investment strategies and the favorable rate environment. Additionally, Essent's insurance in force grew to $239.1 billion, up from $227.1 billion at the end of 2022, showcasing the company's ability to expand its coverage and market presence.

Key Financial Metrics

Essent's financial stability is further underscored by its strong balance sheet, with total assets amounting to $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2023. The company's return on average equity (ROAE) for the year was a robust 14.6%, reflecting its profitability and efficiency in generating shareholder value. Moreover, Essent's disciplined underwriting approach is evident in its low percentage of loans in default, which stood at 1.80% at the end of 2023.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, which benefited from favorable credit performance and higher interest rates," said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results continue to demonstrate the earnings power of our business and provide us with attractive levels of operating cash flows, indicating the overall strength and stability of our franchise."

Analysis of Company's Performance

Essent's performance in 2023, despite a decrease in new insurance written, reflects a company that has managed to navigate a challenging economic environment effectively. The increase in net investment income and insurance in force, coupled with a stable loan default rate, suggests that Essent maintains a strong position within the mortgage insurance industry. The company's ability to increase its quarterly dividend also signals confidence in its financial health and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Essent Group Ltd's strategic focus on underwriting quality and risk management, as well as its solid financial position, positions it well for future growth and resilience in the face of economic uncertainties. Investors and stakeholders can look forward to the company's continued performance with cautious optimism.

For a more detailed breakdown of Essent Group Ltd's financial results and to access the full earnings report, please visit the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Essent Group Ltd for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.