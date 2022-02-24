Q4 2021 Vinci Partners Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vinci Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Anna Castro, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.



Anna Luiza de Castro Santos - Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. - IR Manager



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining today are Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer; Bruno Zaremba, Private Equity Chairman and Head of Investor Relations; and Sergio Passos, Chief Financial Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release, slide presentation and our financial statements for the quarter, which are available on our website at ir.vincipartners.com.



I'd like to remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's control and may differ from actual results materially. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For a