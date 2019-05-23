Q1 2019 Viomi Technology Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd's Earnings Conference Call for First Quarter 2019. (Operator Instructions)



Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Cecilia Li of The Piacente Group, the company's Investor Relations partner. Please go ahead, Cecilia.



Zhihong Li -



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter 2019.



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. The company's financial and operating results were issued in press release earlier today and are posted online. You can download earnings press release and sign up for the company's e-mail distribution list by visiting the IR section of the company's website at ir.viomi.com.



Participating in today's call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Shun Jiang, the Chief Financial Officer. The company's management will begin with prepared