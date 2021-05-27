Q1 2021 Viomi Technology Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Cecilia Li -



Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. earnings conference call for the first quarter 2021.



Participating in today's call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Xiufei Bao, our new President; and Mr. [Wickham Thai], Head of our Finance team.



The company's management will begin with prepared remarks, and the