Q2 2022 Viomi Technology Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2022.



(Operator Instructions)



Today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Claire Ji, from the company's IR Department. Please go ahead, Claire.



Claire Ji -



Thank you, Anita. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2022. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. The company's financial and operating results were issued in our press release earlier today and are posted online. You can download earnings press release and sign up for the company's e-mail distribution list by visiting the IR section of the company's website at ir.viomi.com.



Participating in today's call are Mr. Xiaoping Chen, the Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. [Thai Wickham] the Head of our Finance Department. The company's management will begin with prepared