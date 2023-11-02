Viomi Technology Co Ltd at Skyline Signature Series Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Scott Powell -



Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC. Skyline Corporate Communications Group LLC, provides strategic Investor Relations and Corporate Communications advisory services to public and late-stage private companies globally. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. Please visit our website at www.skylineccg.com. Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, is pleased to welcome you to its proprietary branded webinar event at the Skyline Signature Series.



We're very pleased to have Viomi Technology presenting today, which is a smart home, which through its subsidiaries, develop them sells, IoT-enabled smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems, smart kitchen products such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods and gas stoves