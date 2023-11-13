Nov 13, 2023 / 09:45PM GMT

Operator



Hello, welcome to the Vir Biotechnologies AASLD late-breaking data update call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Sasha Damouni Ellis, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. You may begin, Ms. Damouni Ellis.



Sasha Damouni Ellis -



Thank you, and good afternoon. With me today are Dr. Marianne De Backer, Vir's Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Phil Pang, Vir's Chief Medical Officer.



For the Q&A portion of the call, we will also be joined by Dr. Ed Gane, Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand and Chief Hepatologist, Transplant Physician and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit at Auckland City Hospital and Dr. Jordan Feld, the R. Phelan Chair in Translational Liver Research at the University of Toronto and Interim Director Toronto Centre for Liver Disease at Toronto General Hospital.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking