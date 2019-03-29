Q4 2018 Voxeljet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Johannes Pesch - voxeljet AG - Director of Business Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, voxeljet's Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet's Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday after the market closed, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at voxeljet.com.



During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of