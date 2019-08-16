Q2 2019 Voxeljet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the voxeljet AG Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Johannes Pesch, Director of Investor Relations and Business Development for voxeljet. Thank you. You may begin.



Johannes Pesch - voxeljet AG - Director of Business Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, voxeljet's Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet's Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after the market closed, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at voxeljet.com.



During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees