Q1 2021 Voxeljet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Johannes Pesch - voxeljet AG - Director of Business Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and Good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, voxeljet's Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet's Financial Officers. Yesterday, after the markets closed, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its first quarter result for the period ended March 31, 2021. The release, as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference is available in the Investor Relations section of the company website at voxeljet.com.



During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance, including expectations on results from our current order backlog. Such forward-looking