Q4 2021 Voxeljet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the voxeljet AG Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Johannes Pesch, Director, Investor Relations and Business Development for voxeljet. You may begin.



Johannes Pesch - voxeljet AG - Director of Business Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, our voxeljet Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet Chief Financial Officer.



Yesterday, after the market closed, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for the conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at voxeljet.com.



During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance, including expectations and results from our