Q1 2023 Voxeljet AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the voxeljet AG First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host. Mr. Johannes Pesch, you may begin.



Johannes Pesch - voxeljet AG - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, voxeljet's Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet's Chief Financial Officer.



On Wednesday after the market close, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at voxeljet.com. During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance, including expectations on results from our current order backlog. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place