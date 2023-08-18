Q2 2023 Voxeljet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the voxeljet AG Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Johannes Pesch, Director of Investor Relations and Business Development. Thank you. You may begin.



Johannes Pesch - voxeljet AG - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. With me today are Dr. Ingo Ederer, voxeljet Chief Executive Officer; and Rudi Franz, voxeljet Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the market closed, voxeljet issued a press release announcing its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023. The release, as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call, is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at voxeljet.com.



During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance, including expectations on results from our current order backlog. Such forward-looking statements are not