Mar 03, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT

Jonathan Violin - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Hi. I'm Jonathan Violin, CEO of Viridian Therapeutics. Wonderful to be here today and very much appreciate the invitation to the Cowen Conference. Viridian Therapeutics is, in many ways, a brand-new company. So really pleased to be able to share our story with you. Viridian was founded as a private company outside Boston about a year ago.



It was then acquired by miRagen Therapeutics in Colorado in October. So we're now a 2-site company based in Boulder with an office in Waltham, Massachusetts. And have spent the last few months really starting to build the team and move forward some projects that we're really excited about, and I'm happy to tell you a little bit about today.



So before I dive in, of course, I will be making forward-looking statements. So please see our SEC filings for our various risk disclosures.



And I thought I would start by describing how we think about innovation in drug discovery. I think as we all know, there's a lot of emphasis in this industry on looking for new targets, new