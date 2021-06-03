Viridian Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I will now pass the call to Jonathan Violin.



Jonathan Violin - Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning. I'm Jonathan Violin, and I'm the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Viridian Therapeutics. I'm very happy to welcome you to the Viridian Therapeutics 2021 Annual Stockholders' meeting. Since the meeting is being held virtually via live webcast, we have stockholders attending via web portal. Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to the members of the Board and the business team who are with us today. The other members of the Board are Jeff Hatfield, Chair President of our Board; Peter Harwin, Tomas Kiselak, Arlene Morris and Joseph Turner. Mr. Hatfield and Mr. Turner will not be standing for reelection at today's annual meeting, and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank them for their service to the company.



The other members of our business team here today are Lara Meisner,