Q4 2022 Viridian Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Viridian Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the floor over to Ms. Louisa Stone, Manager of Investor Relations at Viridian. Please go ahead.



Louisa Stone -



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call. The press release reporting our financial results is available on the Investors page of our corporate website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Joining me on the call this morning are Scott Myers, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Kristian Humer, our Chief Financial and Business Officer; Dr. Deepa Rajagopalan, our Chief Product and Strategy Officer; and Todd James, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook, in