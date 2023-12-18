Dec 18, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Veridian Therapeutics conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference call over to Ms. Lewis, just John Manager of Investor Relations at Veridian Please go ahead.



Louise Stone Viridian Therapeutics - Inc. - IR



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Today we are going to discuss Veridian subcutaneous IGF 1R program selection. Joining me on the call this morning are Steve Mahoney, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Shan Lu, our Chief Business Officer; and Peter Harwin, a member of the Veridian Board of Directors.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook, regulatory plans, product development and commercialization plans and research activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that