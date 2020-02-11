Q1 2020 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Varex Imaging Corporation First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Howard Goldman, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Howard A. Goldman - Varex Imaging Corporation - Director of Investor & Public Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to our earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO; and Clarence Verhoef, our CFO.



To simplify our discussions, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are comparison for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 versus the first quarter of fiscal 2019.



On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These adjusted measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We provided a reconciliation of each adjusted financial measure to the most directly