Q4 2020 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Please note this conference is being recorded.



Thank you. You may begin. Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO, and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO.



To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 to the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 rather than to the same quarter of the prior year.



On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for GAAP financial