Q2 2021 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO, and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO.



To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made sequentially from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021