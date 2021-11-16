Q4 2021 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Christopher John Belfiore - Varex Imaging Corporation - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO; and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO.



Please note that the live webcast of this conference call includes a supplemental slide presentation that can be accessed on our Varex's website at investors.vareximaging.com.



To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 to the third quarter of fiscal