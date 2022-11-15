Q4 2022 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Christopher Belfiore, Director of Investor Relations, please go ahead.



Christopher John Belfiore - Varex Imaging Corporation - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal year 2022. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO; and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO.



Please note that the live webcast of this conference call includes a supplemental slide presentation that can be accessed at Varex' website at vareximaging.com/news.



To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal