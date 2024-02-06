Q1 2024 Varex Imaging Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Varex's Q1 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Christopher Belfiore, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, Chris. You may begin.



Christopher Belfiore - Varex Imaging Corp - Director - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and welcome to Varex Imaging Corporation's earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. With me today are Sunny Sanyal, our President and CEO, and Sam Maheshwari, our CFO. Please note that the live webcast of this conference call includes a supplemental slide presentation that can be accessed at Varex website at vareximaging.com. The webcast and supplemental slide presentation will be archived on Varex website.



To simplify our discussion, unless otherwise stated, all references to the quarter are for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. In addition, unless otherwise stated, quarterly comparisons are made year over year from the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 to the