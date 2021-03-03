Q4 2020 Vroom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Vroom Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Allen Miller. You may begin.



Allen Miller - Vroom, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, Senedra. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on Vroom's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Jones, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at ir.vroom.com. The fourth quarter earnings release is also posted on the IR website.



Before we begin, please note that the discussion today includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about Vroom's operations and future financial performance. These and other forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause