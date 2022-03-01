Q4 2021 Vroom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vroom Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Allen Miller, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.



Allen Miller - Vroom, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Vroom's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. Joining us on the call today are Paul Hennessy, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Krakowiak, Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at ir.vroom.com. The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings release and earnings presentation are also posted to the IR website.



Before we begin, please note that the discussion today includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to,