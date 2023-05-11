Q1 2023 VerifyMe Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the VerifyMe first-quarter 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nancy Meyers. Please go ahead.



Nancy Meyers - VerifyMe, Inc. - SVP of Finance & IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our earnings call presentation. On the call today, we have Scott Greenberg, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman; Keith Goldstein, President and Chief Operating Officer; Margaret Gezerlis, CFO; and Curt Kole, Executive Vice President, Sales and Global Strategy, to give an update on our first-quarter 2023 results. Following our management presentation, we will have a Q&A session.



I would like to bring your attention to the note on forward-looking statements on slide 3. Today's presentation and the answers to questions include forward-looking statements. It should be understood that actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors including those described