VerifyMe Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Scott Greenberg - VerifyMe, Inc. - Interim CEO



Good morning, everybody. I am Scott Greenberg, Interim Chief Executive Officer of VerifyMe. It is my pleasure to welcome all of you to the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and I'm opening it up and calling it to order.



We are conducting our annual meeting this year as a virtual meeting by means of a live webcast. We believe that adopting this format enables greatest stockholder participation from any location. The agenda for this meeting is displayed on your screen. You will also find the meeting materials, including the rules of conduct and procedures available there as well.



I'm now calling to order the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders to VerifyMe, Inc.



Introductions. First, I'd like to introduce our Directors: Marshall Geller, Non-Executive Chairman; Howard Goldberg, Lead Independent Director; Adam Stedham, Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Mergers and Acquisition Committee -- and Adam, as many of you are aware, will be Chief Executive Officer and a little more than a week; Arthur Laffer, Director and