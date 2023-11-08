Q3 2023 VerifyMe Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone and welcome to the VerifyMe third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) We've also note today's event is being recorded.
And at this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Nancy Meyers, CFO. Ma'am, please go ahead.
Nancy Meyers - VerifyMe, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, and good morning, everyone for joining us today for our earnings call presentation. On the call today, I am joined by Adam Stedham, CEO and President, who will give an operations and strategic update. Following our management presentation, we will have a Q&A session.
I would like to bring your attention to the note on forward-looking statements on slide 3. Today's presentation and the answers to questions include forward-looking statements. It should be understood that actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those described under the forward-looking statements caption, and under Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form
