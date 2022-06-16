Jun 16, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
David S. Zaccardelli - Verona Pharma plc - President, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Verona Pharma R&D Day. It's a pleasure to be here in person after a couple of years and see everybody on this rainy New York Day, but welcome to you. Welcome to everybody on the webcast as well.
I'm Dave Zaccardelli, CEO of Verona Pharma. And what we plan to do today is spend some -- just a few minutes grounding us in a presentation on ensifentrine but, more importantly, have the opportunity to hear from 2 amazing physicians, treaters of COPD and KOLs. And very happy to have Dr. Igor Barjaktarevic with us today as well as Dr. Jill Ohar. And you won't have to hear too much from me, but we'll spend much of the time hearing from them and their views on ensifentrine.
So with that, I just want to spend a few moments on having everyone really understand the landscape of the COPD with regard to treatments. Really, the takeaway message on the slides is while there appears to be a lot of medications available for (inaudible) with the inhaled route of administration for
