May 23, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

David S. Zaccardelli - Verona Pharma plc - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the call. With me today are Dr. Tara Rheault, our Head of Research and Development; Dr. Kathy Rickard, our Chief Medical Officer; Chris Martin, Head of Commercial; and Mark Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind you that we may be making forward-looking statements, and as such, refer you to our risk section in our recent SEC filings.



It has been a very exciting and productive past few days at the ATS meeting in Washington, D.C. Ensifentrine has been on full display with a comprehensive review of the Phase III ENHANCE trial results. This has included a symposium presentation and 12 abstracts, including subset analyses and pooled analyses from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2