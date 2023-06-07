Verona Pharma PLC at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew Tsai - Jefferies - Analyst



We are lucky to have the Verona team joining me today. To the left of me, Dave Zaccardelli, CEO, and I believe President, if I'm recalling correctly. And then to the left of him is Chris Martin, SVP of Commercial. Welcome both of you.



Dave Zaccardelli - Verona Pharma plc - President & CEO



Thank you.



Chris Martin - Verona Pharma plc - SVP, Commercial



Thank you.



Andrew Tsai - Jefferies - Analyst



So for those in the audience who might not be as familiar with the Verona story, could you possibly spend two to three minutes just briefly talking about your company? What your lead asset is, what its value proposition is? And then maybe talk about what kind of news flow we can expect over the next 6 to 12 months.



Dave Zaccardelli - Verona Pharma plc - President & CEO



Yeah, happy. Thanks, Andrew. Yeah. So Verona Pharma has the asset, ensifentrine, which is a novel PDE3, PDE4 inhibitor, and as such