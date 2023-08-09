Aug 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Edward Nash, Senior Biotechnology Analyst on the biotech team here at Canaccord Genuity, appreciate everyone joining us. With us today from Verona Pharma, we have Chris Martin, who is the Senior Vice President of Commercial; and Tara Rheault, who is the Senior Vice President of R&D. Welcome to you both.



Chris Martin - Verona Pharma plc - SVP of Commercial



Thank you, Edward.



Tara Rheault - Verona Pharma plc - SVP of Research and Development



Thank you.



Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



Just as I said with my previous company we had here, you guys are in the stage where I always like to see where the companies I follow for a while. You've now filed your NDA, which is being reviewed. So getting closer and closer to potential commercial. So you guys are the ideal people to be having on our panel today.



Questions and Answers: