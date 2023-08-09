Aug 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst
Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Edward Nash, Senior Biotechnology Analyst on the biotech team here at Canaccord Genuity, appreciate everyone joining us. With us today from Verona Pharma, we have Chris Martin, who is the Senior Vice President of Commercial; and Tara Rheault, who is the Senior Vice President of R&D. Welcome to you both.
Chris Martin - Verona Pharma plc - SVP of Commercial
Thank you, Edward.
Tara Rheault - Verona Pharma plc - SVP of Research and Development
Thank you.
Edward Nash - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst
Just as I said with my previous company we had here, you guys are in the stage where I always like to see where the companies I follow for a while. You've now filed your NDA, which is being reviewed. So getting closer and closer to potential commercial. So you guys are the ideal people to be having on our panel today.
Verona Pharma PLC at Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...