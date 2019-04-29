Q1 2019 Varonis Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Varonis First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jamie Arestia, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



James Arestia - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to review Varonis' first quarter 2019 financial results. With me on the call today are Yaki Faitelson, Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. After preliminary remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that would be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections of future operating results for our second quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. Important factors such