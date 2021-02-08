Q4 2020 Varonis Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Varonis Systems, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, James Arestia, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you.



James Arestia - Varonis Systems, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to review Varonis' fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. With me on the call today are Yaki Faitelson, Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Melamed, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. After preliminary remarks, we will open the call to a question-and-answer session.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that would be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections of future operating results for our first quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021. Due to a number of factors, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements.