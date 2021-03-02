Mar 02, 2021 / 03:15PM GMT

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Right. Good morning, everybody. My name is Hamza Fodderwala. I'm the cybersecurity analyst here at Morgan Stanley. This morning, we have the Varonis team joining us for a fireside chat. I have the pleasure of hosting Guy Melamed, who is the Chief Financial Officer as well as Brian Vecci, the Field Chief Technology Officer at Varonis.



Before I begin, I just want to say -- point out some important disclosures. So for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. So Guy, Brian, thank you so much for joining us.



Guy Melamed - Varonis Systems, Inc. - CFO & COO



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystSo I wanted to kick off the conversation kind of taking a look back at 2020, right? So you