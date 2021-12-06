Dec 06, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Roger Foley Boyd - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst



All right. Well, thank you all for joining us here at the UBS TMT 2021 Conference. I'm Roger Boyd, I cover cybersecurity software here at UBS. We have Varonis today. Very happy to be hosting Field CTO, Brian Vecci, and Head of IR, Jamie Arestia. (Operator Instructions)



So with that, Brian and Jamie, thank you both for being here.



Brian Vecci - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Field C.T.O



Thank you.



James Arestia - Varonis Systems, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate AnalystYes, of course. So maybe we can start with a high-level question. And the Varonis platform is -- it might be helpful for investors who are maybe less familiar with the story to understand what the Varonis platform really competes with and the market for data security, where you fit into that market and -- yes.