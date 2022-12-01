Varonis Systems Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo & Company - Analyst



Okay, welcome everyone. My name is Andrew Nowinski. I'm a software analyst with Wells Fargo. And then today, it's my pleasure to introduce you to the team at Varonis. So we have Guy Melamed, the CFO and COO; Brian Vecci, the Field CTO; and we have Tim Perz, the Head of Investor Relations here. So thank you, everyone, for joining us. And thank you all that are on the webcast as well listening in.



Brian Vecci - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Field CTO



Guy Melamed - Varonis Systems, Inc. - CFO & COO



Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo & Company - Analyst



All right. For the new investors that are here, maybe if you could just give us a quick background on the company and the use cases that Varonis addresses in this space.



Guy Melamed - Varonis Systems, Inc. - CFO & COO



So I can start that right way to think about what we do is we protect data. We