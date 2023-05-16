May 16, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Alex Henderson - Needham & Company - Analyst
I wanted to make sure we had enough time to fireside chats as well as the question -and-answer field. I have one of Varonis's best speakers here today. Brian Vecci is the Field CTO. He is very articulate and I find to be really superb in this format. So we're going to do a quick fireside chat. And with that, welcome, guys.
Brian Vecci - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Field CTO
Thank you.
Tim Perz - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Director, IR
Thank you.
Alex Henderson - Needham & Company - Analyst
So -- this is louder than I thought. So you guys probably need to give a little bit of a background on what Varonis does and what your background is to start this.
Brian Vecci - Varonis Systems, Inc. - Field CTO
Sure. So my name is Brian Vecci. I'm a Field CTO. I've been at Varonis for about 13 years. Varonis is, I don't know, 16, 17 years or maybe 18 years old now. We were founded in 2005 because
Varonis Systems Inc at Needham Technology and Media Conference Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...