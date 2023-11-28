Varonis Systems Inc at UBS Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Roger Foley Boyd - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Analyst



All right. We will get started. I'm Roger Boyd, I cover cybersecurity here at UBS. Very happy to have the Varonis team here. Guy Melamed, who's CFO and Chief Operating Officer; and we have Brian Vecci my right, who's Field CTO. So gentlemen, thanks for being here.



Guy Melamed - Varonis Systems, Inc. - CFO & COO



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate AnalystSo I'm going to jump into some fireside questions, but if you guys have Q&A, please feel free to submit them through the app. I'm happy to forward it on to these guys. But maybe just to start, I think a lot of people are familiar with the story, but a lot of generalists here, [a lot of] people maybe not. Can you just start with the story of what Varonis does. Data is very in topic right now? What's the core problem you're solving and where do you sit in the security kind of hierarchy stack?