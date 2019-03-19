Mar 19, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Verra Mobility Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marc Griffin.
Marc P. Griffin - ICR, LLC - SVP
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Verra Mobility's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. Today, we will be discussing the results announced yesterday after the close. With me on the call this morning is David Roberts, Verra Mobility's Chief Executive Officer; and Tricia Chiodo, Chief Financial Officer of Verra Mobility. They will begin with prepared remarks and then we will open up the call for Q&A.
During the call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the full year 2019, our plans to execute on our growth strategy, our ability to maintain existing and acquire new customers and other statements regarding our plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements may often be
Q4 2018 Verra Mobility Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 19, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...