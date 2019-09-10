Sep 10, 2019 / 08:55PM GMT

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for coming. Hi, I'm Ashish Sabadra. I cover business and info services companies. And we are excited here to have David and Mike here with us. David is the CEO of Verra Mobility. And Mike recently joined as the Head of M&A.



Maybe -- David, do you want to start off, just giving a brief introduction of Verra Mobility, and then we'll jump into the questions, talk about the New York City opportunity, Europe and everything, but maybe...



David Martin Roberts - Verra Mobility Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Happy to do so. Thanks for being here today. So my name is David Roberts. I'm the CEO of the company. We are a leader in smart transportation. We principally serve 2 customer segments. About 60% of our business comes from, what we call, Commercial Services, where we serve commercial fleets and that is principally serving rental car companies like Hertz, Avis and Enterprise, related to their tolling and toll management programs. So we are the #1