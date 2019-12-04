Dec 04, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

Timothy Chiodo;Credit Suisse;Payments - Processors, & FinTech Analyst,



Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is Tim Chiodo. I'm the Payments, Processors & FinTech Analyst here at CrÃ©dit Suisse for the U.S. business. We have here with us today, David Roberts and Tricia Chiodo, shares the same last name as me, but we are not related.



David Martin Roberts - Verra Mobility Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Full disclosure.



Timothy Chiodo;Credit Suisse;Payments - Processors, & FinTech Analyst,



Yes, full disclosure. Okay. So first, thank you for being here.



David Martin Roberts - Verra Mobility Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you. This is easy for us. We're -- our office is down the street here.



Patricia D. Chiodo - Verra Mobility Corporation - CFO



Yes.



Questions and Answers: