Verra Mobility Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Verra Mobility Corporation. I would now like to turn the conference over to Chairman of the meeting, David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



David Martin Roberts - Verra Mobility Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Verra Mobility Corporation. We're excited to be hosting our first virtual shareholder meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our shareholders. As it is now shortly after 9 a.m. Mountain time, this meeting is officially called to order.



We will conduct the business portion of the meeting first, and we will take -- we will then take any shareholder questions.



Before proceeding to the business of this meeting, I would like to introduce you to some of the officers and directors of the company and also describe the matters proposed for your consideration and action at this meeting.



Joining us via phone this morning are Jay